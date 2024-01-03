Heading to the gym for your New Year's resolution? Don't be a crime victim.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A common New Year's resolution is to lose weight, prompting many people to show up at the gym once the calendar reads Jan. 1.

But Wilson West with Orange Theory Fitness in Nashville says while you may be focused on losing some pounds, at the gym you should make sure you're not setting yourself up to lose something else: your personal possessions.

"We do say for everybody to bring their own lock and make sure they're the only one who knows that code as well," West said.

And more important, West offers the advice that police do too: make sure you don't keep valuables in your car while you're away — they can make your car a prime target for theft.

"It could be me, you, it doesn't matter what car you drive, you have to make sure you're on the up and up of everything going on, it doesn't matter who you are, it could happen to everybody," West said.

West says they are common sense tips, that people nonetheless can ignore especially if they're running late or in a hurry.

"You want to make sure when you're coming in, give yourself a little more time, because you're going to want that time to make sure you're doing everything right," West said.

Last month, Metro Police said someone broke into a locker at a mid-state YMCA and stole a man's credit cards.

Tuesday, police said they think he worked with a partner — and used the cards to purchase a bottle of liquor worth thousands of dollars at a nearby store.