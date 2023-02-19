Healing power of soup: Hundreds fill up on 'Our Kids' benefit for child sexual abuse survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The local organization that provides free medical evaluations and crisis counseling to victims of child sexual abuse held its annual fundraiser on Sunday.

"Soup Sunday" is the annual event that benefits Our Kids.

"When the child gets to us, the abuse stops, and we can help the child and family move forward and find the path forward," said Sue Fort White, executive director of Our Kids.

Our Kids has five offices in Middle Tennessee as well as an after-hours clinic at Nashville General Hospital. The organization always has a nurse practitioner and social worker on call 24/7 ready to respond.

"Sadly, it happens in every community and every zip code. So, silence and secrecy are the vehicles of abuse, betrayal and exploitation, and Soup Sunday is a beautiful way — a joyful way — to help people [and explain] this is who you call. You call Our Kids," Sue Fort White said.

Around 1,200 people attended the fundraiser at Nissan Stadium. They got to try soups from 28 restaurants around Nashville.

A participant who doubles as the owner of Pinchy's Lobster Co. said chefs love a good cause and competition.

"It's a wonderful thing to see us put everything we have into a little tiny cup, and hopefully we come out a winner," said BJ Lofback.

Chefs competed for three awards: People’s Choice, Judges’ Choice, and Best Classic or Twist on a Classic.

In 2022, Our Kids provided free assistance to 714 victims. Half of the victims who received assistance were seven years old or younger.