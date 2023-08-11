Health expert says overscheduling children activities can 'increase depression, anxiety'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now that school is back for all but one district in our area, are you overscheduling your kids?

One doctor says this time of the year can be tough for families to maintain balance. Parents sometimes feel like they're playing schedule Tetris by trying to line up the pieces in the right places by adding things to the schedule like a sport or another afterschool activity.

Well, just like in Tetris, overstacking could lead to you getting overwhelmed and then before you know it, you have too much on you and your child's plate. Dr. Carrie Longest, a therapist and licensed mental health counselor, says there are things you can do to make it a little easier.

The first and most important thing is to consider your child or children’s developmental stage and age. They can burn out a lot faster than adults so keep that in mind. Second, have regular family time and discuss current obligations and how new commitments would impact the whole family. Having that healthy communication can help the transition and weigh the benefits versus the cost of adding more to your child’s plate.

“Transition slowly in and not be quick to have to jump and its ok to take a break. By doing too much, you tend to increase depression anxiety symptoms," said Dr. Longest.

Health experts note each family is unique and needs to evaluate their situation. What works for one family may not work for another. While it is important for kids to participate in extracurricular activities, it is also important for kids to learn how to balance their responsibilities. It is ok to say no to certain activities to protect the mental health of our families.

