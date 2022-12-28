Health experts expect spike in COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases following holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Health experts have been warning of a tripledemic of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV since the fall and expect cases to ramp up even further after holiday gatherings.

They said respiratory illnesses were finally starting to drop, but now they are expecting cases to spike again from people gathering and traveling for the holidays.

Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center said he is most concerned with the flu.

According to the CDC, Tennessee has gone down slightly from having one of the highest flu activity levels, but it is still very high.

COVID-19 remains a concern as well as 300 American die from the illness every day.

RSV, strep, and the common cold is also expected to leave more people starting off the new year sick.

"The week after and two weeks after new years we anticipate that we'll see an increase again in many of these respiratory infections such as the common cold, covid perhaps RSV kicking back up again and for sure influenza," said Dr. Schaffner.

The rise in cases is causing a shortage in children's medicines. The government has released reserves of Tamiflu and stores are now limiting how much over-the-counter children's medicine you can buy.