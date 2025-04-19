Health officials urge caution over Easter weekend as measles cases rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As families hit the road for Easter getaways and children gear up for festive egg hunts, health officials are asking people to be on guard for measles.

The highly contagious virus, once eradicated from the United States, is making a troubling comeback. With 800 confirmed cases reported across 25 states—and two deaths, including one under investigation, medical experts are urging travelers to take extra precautions this holiday weekend.

Dr. Cara Charnogursky, a Pediatric Infectious Diseases specialist at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, attributes the resurgence to declining vaccination rates.

“It can be spread even through the air,” she said. “If an infectious person were in an airport, say, you could potentially contract the measles virus from just sharing that same space.”

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed six measles cases within the state—all among unvaccinated individuals. Four of the infected are between the ages of 5 and 17. While Tennessee has not yet seen a surge like some other states, Charnogursky says her team is actively monitoring the situation, especially in light of high case numbers in states like Texas.

“About one in 20 kids, or anyone really that gets measles, will develop pneumonia,” Charnogursky said. “You can also be at risk for brain involvement. The complications of measles are quite severe, and children are at the highest risk.”

Typical symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, and a distinct rash. For those unvaccinated, even brief exposure in a public space can be enough to become infected.

Charnogursky stresses the importance of vaccination.

“If you're vaccinated, you’re 99% protected for life,” she said. However, not everyone can receive the vaccine, including children under two and those who are immunocompromised. “The best thing that we can do as a community is to get vaccinated to protect those who can’t.”

The state’s previous high was seven measles cases in 2016. Health officials are hopeful that public awareness and preventive measures like the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine—available with no age limit—can keep this year’s numbers from climbing further.

