Health officials urge Tennesseans to protect against mosquitoes & ticks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Health officials are reminding Tennesseans to take extra precautions against mosquitoes and ticks as more people head outdoors for summer activities.

The Metro Public Health Department reports that while human cases of West Nile virus are rare, mosquitoes carrying the virus have already been detected in Davidson County this summer.

“We saw a few pools come back with mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile earlier in the summer. We’ve seen a few lately, and that usually tracks with more mosquitoes showing up,” said Matt Peters with the Metro Public Health Department.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emergency department visits for tick bites significantly increase during the warmer months.

Eternal Hudson, who operates Dirty Potato in Nashville’s Centennial Park, said mosquito bites are a daily nuisance.

“I think I get bit like seven times a day,” Hudson said.

Health officials recommend several steps to protect against insect-borne illnesses.

“The same things that can protect you from mosquito bites — wearing long sleeves, really limiting your time outside, especially around dawn and dusk — that can help protect you from ticks also,” Peters said.

Eliminating standing water around homes and outdoor areas is another important step to reduce mosquito populations.

“If you have a tire sitting out, water can collect in there. Bird baths are another thing,” Peters said.

Wearing permethrin-treated clothing can also provide added protection. The insecticide kills ticks, mosquitoes, and other pests and remains effective through multiple washes. However, it should not be applied directly to the skin.

Parents are also urged to be cautious when using insect repellents on young children. Some products are not safe for children under 3 years old. Repellents should never be applied around the mouth or eyes. Experts recommend reading labels carefully and consulting a healthcare provider if there are questions.

Most tick or mosquito bites cause only mild skin irritation. However, some people may experience flu-like symptoms, and in rare cases, serious illness or even death. Because many tick- and mosquito-borne illnesses have no vaccines or specific treatments, prevention is key.

Tips to avoid mosquito and tick bites:

Use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone. Follow label instructions carefully. Do not use OLE or PMD on children under 3 years old.

Never apply repellents near the mouth or eyes at any age. Consult your healthcare provider if you have concerns.

Reduce mosquito breeding areas by eliminating standing water. Check clogged drains, gutters, watering cans, bird baths, and other outdoor containers.

Use permethrin-treated clothing, gear, or bed nets for added protection. These products are commercially available and remain effective after repeated laundering. Do not apply permethrin directly to skin.

Wear “long, loose and light” clothing. Long-sleeved shirts and pants help prevent bites, especially when tucked in. Light-colored clothing is less attractive to insects and can help you spot them more easily.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.