Hear from a Tennessean trying to get out of Lebanon as overseas conflict intensifies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We see the images on our phones and other screens, but what's it like inside Lebanon as the situation has escalated?

We talked to one person who says he's stuck there.

Jacob Buren has called Tennessee home since he was 17, and now there's no place he'd rather be.

Speaking to us north of Beirut, Jacob told us while he can leave Lebanon when he wants, his fiance can't.

"She's a Syrian national, and we have an application with the U.S. embassy to come to the U.S.," Jacob said.

But since the escalation in Lebanon, the U.S. Embassy there has suspended visa services, starting about a week ago, meaning for now, Jacob's fiance is stuck, and he's staying with her, enduring conditions that — safe to say — are keeping them up at night.

"We hear F-35's breaking the sound barrier, shaking our house, you have bombing sorties in the distance, all night long," Jacob said. It's quite unsettling, it makes it really hard to sleep, it makes it hard to focus on anything, it's really stressful."

But through it all, Jacob says, they're trying to stay hopeful.

"Me and my fiance are trying to take it day by day and stay as positive as possible," Jacob said.

