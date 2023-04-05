Hear from the officers who ran into The Covenant School to face the shooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At a press conference Tuesday, Metro Police made available several of the officers who entered The Covenant School last Monday while the active shooter was still inside. Those officers took out the shooter and then focused on saving any lives they could.

Chief John Drake spoke more about the police response, saying at least one officer took on gunfire and yet still pulled a child out of the school to safety.

All of this, without having time first to call their family members to tell them the danger they were about the head into.

Police spent a lot of time today praising what the staff members at the school did right, from relaying clear, concise info about the building, to having a key ready to go for officers. They also commended the teachers who got kids out of the hallways to keep as many kids as safe as possible.

NewsChannel 5's Jason Lamb asked the officers how they were doing, more than a week after the shooting.

"We have struggled for a little bit of relief from the strain that it caused. Obviously, we’ve seen very terrible things," said Detective Sergeant Jeff Mathes. "We have a support system not only with ourselves but with the community as a whole."