Hear from the photographer behind the viral skyline picture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A local photographer's picture is revealing just how far Nashville has come in the past decade.

It was Penny Adams behind the lens of that shot.

"The one thing that's resonating in the comments is the passion for the city, they desire days gone by and wish things were different, or they're happy for the growth and along for the ride," Adams said.

But for all that's now different, Adams says she hopes Nashville holds on to what no picture can ever show, something that has always made us Nashville.

"How I look at it is, the heart of the city is the people," Adams said. "And I hope that doesn't change, the sense of goodwill with each other."

