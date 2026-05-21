Hearing set for today in NAACP lawsuit challenging Tennessee's new congressional map

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) (WTVF) — Soon after Tennessee state lawmakers passed a new congressional map splitting up Memphis into three districts, the NAACP filed a lawsuit against the state over the redistricting.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 21st at the Tennessee Supreme Court. The NAACP hopes a judge will issue a court order to prevent the state from holding an election under the new map.

The federal complaint argues the new congressional map violates the 14th and 15th amendments by intentionally discriminating on the basis of race. It also sites the pace at which the new map was passed in the special session lasting just three days.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

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