Tennessee legislature passes new congressional map, sparking protests and sharp debate on Capitol Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tensions boiled over on Capitol Hill after the Tennessee legislature passed a new congressional map during a three-day special session, with protests erupting in the galleries of both chambers as lawmakers voted largely along party lines.

The new map divides Memphis, a traditionally Democratic stronghold, and is expected to face legal challenges. Governor Bill Lee has already signed the legislation into law. The NAACP Tennessee has already sued to stop the maps from going into effect.

The special session came days after the Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling finding that Louisiana relied too heavily on race when it redrew its map to comply with the Voting Rights Act. Tennessee has now become one of the first states to officially pass legislation and redraw its map because of that decision.

Most Tennessee voters heading to the polls in August will likely find their congressional district looks significantly different. Click here to see that map.

Drama from the start

The Tennessee House opened the third day of the extraordinary session with a gavel, a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance — but tension was immediate. Shouts from the crowd prompted Speaker Cameron Sexton to issue a warning from the dais. "That's your one warning. We do not do that," Sexton said.

Republicans argued the session, and the decision to divide Memphis, was about sending an all-Republican delegation to Washington. "It was absolutely drafted on politics," Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) said. "For the first time in history, to have an all Republican delegation sent from Tennessee to Washington D.C. to represent conservative values, to represent conservative principles."

Democrats argued the map was racially motivated and designed to dilute Memphis's political power. "This is not right. This is not who we are," Rep. Ronnie Glynn (D-Clarksville) said.

"You cannot celebrate Dr. King in January and then turn around and kill the black voice of Tennessee in May," Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) said.

"No matter what you do, no matter how much you try to break us and make us small and make us quit, we will still be here!" Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) said.

As House Republicans began speaking on the bill, the crowd started chanting and using noisemakers in the gallery. Democrats locked arms on the floor. Republicans went ahead with the vote.

The bill passed, with Sexton declaring from the dais: "I hereby declare it passed without objection." Most Republicans voted for the bill. Reps. John Gillespie and Mark White of Memphis voted against the bill. Republican Reps. Michelle Reneau (R-Signal Mountain), Ron Travis (R-Dayton) and Greg Vital (R-Hamilton) abstained.

Senate follows suit

A similar scene played out in the Tennessee Senate, where Democrats continued to push back sharply. "It is not redistricting, it is erasure," Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) said.

"You may have the votes to pass this map, but you don't have the moral authority to do what's right," said Sen. London Lamar (D-Memphis), who also serves as Senate Democratic Caucus Chair.

The crowd began chanting in the gallery. Sen. Charlane Oliver of Nashville climbed onto her desk, and for a moment tugged back and forth with a sergeant at arms over her banner and then remained on her desk to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as Senate proceedings continued.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally ultimately declared the measure passed. All Republicans voted for the measure, except for Sen. Richard Briggs and Sen. Becky Massey, both of Knoxville, who abstained from voting.

What comes next

The maps have officially become law, with Governor Bill Lee's signature. Measures passed by the legislature also changes the candidate filing deadline to May 15th, with current candidates having to reapply.

NAACP Tennessee has already filed a lawsuit over the new congressional map. Democrats tell us they believe they have a viable legal case, pointing to the quick timeline and other factors surrounding the process. Republicans say their map and the process used to pass it are defensible.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.