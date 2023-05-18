'Heartbreaking': Dog and her 10 pups abandoned overnight at an animal shelter

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a heartbreaking video you have to see to believe: a man abandons his dog and her 10 pups at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Control center outside in the middle of the night.

The folks at the animal shelter say it's an example of what not to do.

"Our staff found two Rubbermaid containers under our front benches, and they had 10 puppies in both of those," said Dave Kaske, the shelter director.

The shelter's surveillance video shows what happened around midnight. It shows an SUV pulling up, then a man taking out two large plastic containers, as the man's dog jumps out of the car to be with her pups.

The man then drives away, with the momma dog the shelter named Gaia chasing after her owner in the car.

"Here she is thinking she's going somewhere with her owner, and he's leaving without her, and now she's confused not knowing why she's here or why he hasn't come back," Kaske said.

Wednesday, despite it all, Gaia and her pups seem to be doing just fine.

The folks at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control say if you're considering abandoning your pets, you can always call a shelter to work something out.

Right now they're working to find the owner so they can learn more about Gaia and her puppies.

If the owner isn't found, they'll likely take her and her pups to a foster or rescue group.

The shelter says this is a good reminder of why it's important to get your pets spayed or neutered.