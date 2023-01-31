Heartbroken victim still searching for stolen custom-made guitars, collectibles three years later

BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three years ago, Phil Harrison got home from his ex-wife's funeral to find his home burglarized. Several custom-made guitars and collectibles were stolen, and he's still searching for them.

It appears from the home surveillance video that two burglars ran off with several sentimental guitars.

On the same day as his ex-wife’s funeral, a Bethpage man says custom guitars and collectibles were stolen from his home. On the anniversary of the burglary, he’s still searching for the items he spent most his life collecting @nc5 pic.twitter.com/V5Ier39iV2 — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) January 31, 2023

On the anniversary of the burglary, it was especially hard to take because he was already dealing with another loss.

"Totally blew my mind," Phil Harrison said. "Left me without words."

Phil said one of the guitars was a guild G-35 that was custom-made for Hank Williams Jr. He has the picture to prove it.

"Heartbroken. I was devastated," Harrison said.

Some of the guitars he'd been collecting his entire life. It hit him hard in the pocketbook.

"Then I looked through the house and realized an 1862 Civil War rifle was also missing," Harrison said, "My father left me after he passed away."

Phil said the Trousdale County Sheriff's Office came out to investigate.

To this day, he's still worried the burglars will come back.

"Every day. I’ve installed cameras completely around the house," Harrison said.

Phil never got his prized possessions back, but hopes someone out there will recognize them, or that the burglars will do the right thing and return them. He sent a list of what was taken:

- A guild G-35 that was custom-made for Hank Williams Jr.

- A custom-made Martin HD-28V

- A Martin HD-35

- A Gibson J-45 Custom

- An 1862 Civil War rifle

Phil has also talked to the sheriff's office in Sumner County in case the stolen guitars show up there.