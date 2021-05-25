Heartland Heroes lay wreaths at Wilson County Veterans Museum

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bikers took their annual ride Monday to honor veterans and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

A group known as the Heartland Heroes started in Ontario, and made a stop in Lebanon today, en route to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

They typically join a larger group for the trip, but those plans had to be canceled because of COVID.

They laid wreaths at the Wilson County Veterans Museum, to honor those who served.

We spoke with one rider, whose father went missing at war, about what this mission means to her.

"I'm grateful to each and every one of them. They all ride for their own reasons but when I look in my rearview mirror and I see all those lights, I feel like I'm not fighting for him to come home by myself."

The Heartland Heroes have about 900 miles left on their journey.