Heat Advisory in effect Thursday for parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dangerous heat has settled into the Mid-South and the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory, effective Thursday from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky will see high temperatures close to 100°, but once you factor in the humidity it will feel like it is between 105-110° outside.

Please remember to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing if you have to be outside. Also, find a cool spot to take breaks, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

It’s also important to make sure pets have a cool place to beat the heat, as well as checking on elderly neighbors. Click here for a full check of your forecast.