Heat safety tips for Tennesseans as temperatures climb this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Office of Emergency Management released recommendations for how to handle the upcoming dangerous heat that is forecast for Tuesday through Friday.

Temperatures are forecast to be above 95 degrees with heat indexes above 100 from Tuesday through Friday.

OEM encourages people to drink water (even if you do not feel thirsty), avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day (usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.), and never leave children or pets in parked cars even for a short period of time.

OEM also says to know the signs of heat related illness. Symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headache. If someone is experiencing any of those symptoms, OEM says it is vital to move to a cooler place, hydrate, and seek medical attention if necessary.

For pets, OEM suggests making sure pets have constant access to water and access to shaded areas when outdoors. They also advise that pet owners should have their animals either walk on the grass or wear booties to avoid hot pavement.

For employers, OEM states that they are urged to provide frequent breaks, workload adjustments, and training and safety monitoring. OEM advises employers and workers to use the OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool App to look at heat index readings, forecasts, and safety recommendations.

OEM will be conducting Heat Patrols Tuesday through Friday to check on vulnerable people.