Heat & Storm Chances Return to the Mid-South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a couple of pleasant days across the Mid-South, the humidity will begin to climb on Wednesday. Unfortunately, humidity is not the only thing climbing as chances for storms also return.

First, the heat: southerly wind will bring warm, moist air back to the region from the Gulf of Mexico. This means humidity will climb and you will certainly notice it outside.

On the storm front, the return of a southerly wind will mean the moisture is in place for storms. The question is: will there be enough of a trigger Wednesday afternoon for storms to develop?

A complex of thunderstorms will develop in the Midwest and slowly track to the east. Models are back and forth on if we have enough energy for the storms to hold together, and if we have enough to bring strong to severe storm chances by Wednesday afternoon.

Areas along and north of I-40 are under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. If storms develop, damaging wind and small hail are our primary concerns.

Confidence in our threat remains low at this time, so we have not called for a Storm 5 Alert. We will continue to monitor things heading into Wednesday, so stay tuned to NewsChannel 5 and the Storm 5 Weather Team.

