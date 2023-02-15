Heavy construction trucks lead to more potholes around Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s pothole season in Middle Tennessee and everywhere you go odds are you will hit a pothole.

City and state crews are trying to keep up with patching them, but it’s difficult to do, especially during the winter.

"We refer to it as the asphalt gremlin that gets into our roads and likes to eat all the asphalt up," said TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds.

Hammonds said the freeze-thaw cycle is the main factor for potholes forming.

"The top layer of the water will freeze and expand. When it thaws again traffic runs over it and it causes it to crumble down into that base layer, so what you’re seeing is that top layer of asphalt forming that hole on the base layer," Hammonds said.

Kelly Strong, the director of Middle Tennessee State University's School of Concrete and Construction Management, said adding in the heavy trucks carrying large loads for construction, then it’s a recipe for disaster.

He said unlike commuter traffic, heavy trucks put more pressure on the asphalt crews are using to patch potholes.

"They grind up the pavement and put a thin asphalt overlay on top of it to smooth out the cracks and things like that," Strong said.

Strong thinks in order to reduce the number of potholes around the state we would have to switch from asphalt to concrete.

"You're talking about a significant investment in infrastructure especially around Nashville on the federal interstates and highways system, you’re talking billions of dollars," Strong said.

Strong knows there are a lot of overweight trucks on the roads, so as long as the construction continues expect to keep seeing potholes. Especially during winter in Tennessee.

TDOT crews and contracted crews will be pathing multiple potholes on state routes this week.

In Davidson County, they will be pathing: Tennessee State Route 100, 106, 251, 171, 254. Earlier this week, they did some work on Interstate 24 and Interstate 40.

Remember if you come across a pothole and can’t go around it make sure you slow down. It will do less harm to your vehicle.

To report a pothole for repair, you can either fill out an online Maintenance Request form, or call the TDOT Road Repair Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349). TDOT asks drivers to note the exact location including the route, mile marker, and any nearby cross streets or interchanges.