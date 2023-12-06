Heavy machinery needed for historic clean-up of Trace Creek in Stephens Valley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An important and historic part of a popular water-way is getting some help over the next six months.

Near the border of Williamson and Davidson counties, a huge restoration effort is underway along Trace Creek, which is tens of thousands of years old.

For years, farmers and possibly developers have altered how the water flows. That's caused the soil to collapse into the stream channel and bury the habitats of sensitive species.

"And those are that essential, foundational layer of the food chain, right?" said Jed Grubbs of the Cumberland River Compact. "And so, you start having cascading results up and down that food chain."

The Compact and partners in the Stephens Valley community are trying to turn back the clock.

"What we are doing is returning the stream to it's natural path, and we are returning in-stream conditions to what we see in the most pristine streams of the region," Grubbs said.

The project, which started at the end of November, will involve planting thousands of native trees and shrubs, removing the invasive ones and rerouting the stream to it's natural channel. In all, 44 acres will be restored.

"It's rare that you have a landowner that is willing to let you [to do]," Grubbs said.

The restoration project is set to be one of the largest, suburban stream restoration projects in state history.

When the work is done, the Compact will monitor it for seven years. On top of that, the area will be permanently protected by a conservation easement.

There is more information about the project on the Compact's blog.