Heavy rains causing flooding, traffic issues across the area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Heavy rains are causing flooding and major traffic issues Thursday morning.

Several crashes have backed up I-40 and I-24 across Middle Tennessee as drivers head out on their morning commute.

Interstate 40 in West Nashville is dealing with lane closures due to severe potholes. While the potholes aren't all new, many are now filled with water, making them hard to see.

Pothole patrol! West Nashville: I-40 EB is squeezing over into one lane only! The roads are so rough @myTDOT shut down the right lanes for emergency repairs #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/YRqFrTppoD — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) February 24, 2022

Some creeks are already rising, with more rain expected throughout Thursday.

This is Sugarcreek off Abbott Martin Rd in Green Hills, just several blocks from the mall. Water is rushing and rising quickly. This could cause some problems for drivers and homeowners in several hours. @NC5 @NC5_RSchleicher pic.twitter.com/FhPF3EJySF — Amelia Young (@ameliayoung) February 24, 2022

In Rutherford County, the sheriff's department is reporting several roads closed due to high water as of 7:40 a.m. Thursday:

· Stones River slab.

· County Farm slab.

· Elam Mill slab.

· Christiana-Fosterville road slab at Highway 269.

· Goochie Ford Road slab..

· Short Creek Road.

· Powells Chapel Road slab.

· 5500-block of Seminary Road near Sagefield.

· Sulphur Springs Road at Shacklett Road.

· Vaught Road at the slab.

The Rutherford County sheriff's office also listed roads that have high water but are passable:

· Sulphur Springs Road at Florence Road.

· Sulphur Springs Road at Buckeye Valley Road.

· Armstrong Valley Road.

· Armstrong Valley Road at Veterans Parkway.

· Armstrong Valley Road at Thompson Road.

· Seminary Road at Neal Lane.

· Rock Springs Road/Midland Road/Lovvorn Road.

· Cherry Lane at Lebanon Highway.

· Sulphur Springs Road at Interstate 840 from Nices Mill to Buckeye Valley Road.

Creeks and streams will be likely be an issue all day. As of 7:45 a.m., Mill Creek in southern Davidson County near Nolensville has reached 'minor' flood stage, according to the National Weather Service. Duck Creek in Centerville is also well above flood stage, seeing 'moderate' flooding. Many other creeks in and around Middle Tennessee are nearing flood stage and rising.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available

