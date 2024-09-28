Helene aftermath: Drivers navigate rain, minor flooding in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers in Nashville have faced the remnants of Helene Friday in the form of rain, wind and minor flooding on the roads.

"On the roads been pretty much nasty all day," said Chris Hodges from Hermitage.

Watch us talk in the player above to drivers who expressed how they felt about Tennessee rainfall and driving.

"The roads are slippery so you have to be careful with drifting around the car," added Uber driver Darko Jalal.

"Rainy, wind blowing; it kind of scared me," added another driver.

While drivers did their best to navigate the conditions, some had their minds on those farther East.

It was, after all, our neighbors in East Tennessee, and other nearby states, who braved the worst of the storm.

"Man, it's just really sad to see," said Christian Best, who lives in Germantown but is originally from Florida.

"Family, friends, everyone I know is doing good; but, obviously a lot of people have been hit hard," Best said.

Even though Nashville wasn't the hardest hit, we're not in the clear yet, and there's no reason to let our guards down on the road.

"Just be safe, we all have families back home," concluded Hodges.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.