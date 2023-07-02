Help hospitals that have their hands full the 4th of July weekend by donating blood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From burns to bleeding, local hospitals have their hands full this holiday weekend.

More than two-thirds of all fireworks-related injuries happen in the first eight days of July.

The Children's Hospital at TriStar Centennial typically sees burns, bruises and blood loss when fireworks go haywire.

"The most commonly injured part of the body is the hand," said Dr. Sheila McMorrow. "That's why it's important to never hold a firework that's lit, to never go and grab a firework that's gone out and pick it up because you never know if it's going to burn and go off."

When there's an accident, the hospital uses blood that was donated at a Blood Assurance center.

"If you have O blood, roll up your sleeve and donate," Max Winitz, media relations coordinator for Blood Assurance, said.

The nonprofit is urging residents to assist in replenishing the blood supply by donating whole blood, platelets and plasma in the days leading up to July 4th. Blood Assurance really needs O-positive, O-negative and A-positive blood.

"We often see during disasters people lining up to donate blood the day that it occurred — which is a great thing to do see — but it's so important we have the blood ahead of time so we can treat the patients who have suffered from those mass trauma events," Winitz said.

Around Independence Day, Dr. McMorrow cautions parents to not let children handle sparklers. Sparklers burn at a temperature of around 2,000 degrees Farenheit.

"This time of year, trauma is a big thing. Kids are out and about. Parents are out and about doing their summer activities, ATVs, motorcycles, bicycles, all those kinds of things... I think the biggest thing is not knowing where your kids are and what they could be getting into," Dr. McMorrow said.

Between June 18 - July 18, 283 people a day on average are treated in emergency rooms for injuries from fireworks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Through July 15, Blood Assurance is giving each donor a beach towel and a chance to win a kayak or paddleboard, as well as a $100 Bass Pro Shops gift card. Find where you can give blood by searching your zip code on their website.