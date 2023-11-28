Help kids in Hopkinsville with the Boys & Girls Club!

Today is Giving Tuesday and we want to offer you an opportunity to help kids in Hopkinsville!

The Boys & Girls Club is an important ministry for our community and they have an opportunity today to make a huge impact on the lives of local kids.

Longtime supporter Sue Badgett has offered to match the first ten thousand dollars in donations today! Terrance Davis the executive director told me this year the club has served more than 500 local kids.

They provide after school programs focusing on providing healthy meals, tutoring, and mentoring as a community staple for over 17 years.

Donations can be made by calling the Club, dropping off a donation, or donating online.