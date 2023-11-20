Help make the holidays a little brighter for our service men and women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We have service men and women from right here in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky serving our country all over the world and they don't get to take Thanksgiving or Christmas off, so I found a way that you can help make the holidays a little brighter for them!

The American Red Cross is asking you to write holiday cards to our service members and veterans that will be delivered to them over the next few weeks.

They want you to write inspirational cards that will give hope and happiness to whomever gets the card. The cards should be free of glitter, personal information or photos.

You have until December 1 to send them to the American Red Cross Tennessee Region at 2201 Charlotte Ave. Nashville, TN 37203