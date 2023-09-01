Watch Now
Help Nashville firefighters "fill the boot' to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Posted at 4:36 AM, Sep 01, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting Friday in Nashville, stay on the lookout for firefighters, EMS, and other emergency services asking the community to drop donations in a large work boot.

The Fill the Boot Campaign raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighters across the country have been raising money for this cause for 69 years. It all started in Boston in 1954 when local firefighters there wanted to raise money for a neighborhood child who had MD. It caught the attention of the International Association of Firefighters officials who decided to designate M-D-A as its charity of choice... establishing the annual Fill the Boot campaign.

Later this morning the event will be kicked at Station 21 off of Joyner Ave.

For the next 9 days, Danny Yates, President of the Nashville IAFF Local 140 said people will see emergency personnel in front of local businesses and on street corners where people will be asked to drop money into a big boot.

Their goal is to raise over 100 thousand dollars this year and they can do it with your help!

