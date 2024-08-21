Help plant as many trees as possible with Root Nashville's initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the ever-changing landscape of Middle Tennessee, trees are disappearing. Root Nashville — a partnership of Metro Nashville and the Cumberland River Compact — is working to change that.

Davidson County residents can receive three trees for their yard and 10 or more trees for larger sites. The simple goal of Root Nashville is to plant as many trees in Davidson County as possible. Residents are encouraged to order free trees (which come with delivery, planting assistance, and watering reminders) for their homes or neighborhoods, choosing from a selection of five native species.

The deadline to order free trees for the upcoming planting season is Saturday, August 31.

Just visit their website to order before August 31.