Help this Clarksville firefighter and his family, who lost their house in a fire Saturday night

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know how difficult unexpected loss can be, and how lonely it can feel. For one family in Clarksville, this sort of loss has become tangible. We want to tell you about it so you can help, if you feel led to.

Bryan Birkes, a firefighter with Clarksville Fire Rescue, lost his house in a house fire Saturday night.

Fire officials say Bryan had just parked his UTV in the garage after trimming some trees and was outside playing with his dogs when he smelled smoke. He walked around the house and saw the garage on fire.

No one was injured, but Bryan and his family of 6 lost everything to the fire.

Clarksville Firefighters Foundation spoke highly of Birkes in a post after the incident:

"For all of those who know Bryan, he is always willing to help you out and will give you the shirt off of his back," it said.

The Foundation is assisting with donations for the family — You can help them recover with Venmo, cash, and check payments made directly to the Foundation. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to Birkes and his family.

If you wish to donate, you can give to the Birkes through the Foundation's venmo — @CvilleFirefightersFoundation. Cash and check are also acccepted, and all the information is linked in their Facebook post below.