Help us by donating for books. The Nashville Predators will match it today three times over.

Recently NewsChannel 5 &amp; The Scripps Foundation gave away their 1 Millionth Book as part of the Give a Child a Book campaign! Check out how much fun we had!
Posted at 4:00 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 06:54:08-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On National Read A Book Day, NewsChannel 5 has a unique way for you to celebrate.

For the last few years, we have talked about the importance of providing a child a library of their own. We've watched their excitement at grabbing books off the shelves and taking them to one of their own.

We want you to experience that with us.

In doing so, we are asking for donations for our Give A Child Book fund, which will help children receive free books in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. This initiative is help funded through the Scripps Howard Foundation, the parent company of NewsChannel 5, the Nashville Predators and donations from people like you.

Today, Sept. 6, the Nashville Predators will match your donation three times over. Ultimately, the organization will match up to $35,000.

You can do that by texting NC5 to 50155. Or you can go https://www.newschannel5.com/donate/give-a-book.

Donate to Give a Child a Book