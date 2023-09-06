Help us by donating for books. The Nashville Predators will match it today three times over.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On National Read A Book Day, NewsChannel 5 has a unique way for you to celebrate.

For the last few years, we have talked about the importance of providing a child a library of their own. We've watched their excitement at grabbing books off the shelves and taking them to one of their own.

We want you to experience that with us.

In doing so, we are asking for donations for our Give A Child Book fund, which will help children receive free books in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. This initiative is help funded through the Scripps Howard Foundation, the parent company of NewsChannel 5, the Nashville Predators and donations from people like you.

Today, Sept. 6, the Nashville Predators will match your donation three times over. Ultimately, the organization will match up to $35,000.

You can do that by texting NC5 to 50155. Or you can go https://www.newschannel5.com/donate/give-a-book.