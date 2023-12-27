Hendersonville businesses unite to rebuild after devastating tornado

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Nearly three weeks after the tornado that ripped through Hendersonville on Dec. 9, the community is facing a lengthy process of recovery and rebuilding.

The tornado, which tore through the heart of the city, left hundreds of businesses and homes damaged, creating a challenging situation for the residents.

One of the affected businesses is Miss Ellaneous, a local boutique shop that has been a fixture in Hendersonville for nearly 15 years.

Cathie Moss, the owner of Miss Ellaneous, shared the emotional toll of the disaster. She says the shop took a direct hit.

"It's been a hard process. I grew up here, I grew up in this building. It was my grandfather's drugstore, the first one built in Hendersonville in the early 50s and 60s, so a lot of memories here," Moss said.

The tornado left 137 businesses and 141 residences damaged in Hendersonville, with varying levels of destruction.

Moss's daughter, Elizabeth Curtis, who owns Joel's Automotive, also felt the impact of the natural disaster.

Despite the challenges, residents and business owners like Curtis are determined to rebuild.

"It's still rambled, there's still a lot of debris laying around and stuff like that. But you know, it's been a little bit of a slow process, but people are chipping in and we're getting it taken care of," Curtis said.

The Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce has reported that nearly 75 local businesses are currently closed or may not reopen, leaving over 300 employees without work.

"This is the original Hendersonville, right here. This part right here is originally Hendersonville. Everything else has been built up around us," Curtis said.

Despite acknowledging the challenges, Moss is optimistic about the future of Miss Ellaneous.

"We’re going back with the industrial look. I already know what it’s going to look like, I already know what it’s going to be. It’s just a matter of getting them to build my vision," Moss shared.

While the community rallies together to rebuild, the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce is aware that some businesses may face financial constraints preventing them from reopening in their current locations.

To see a full review of the devastating Dec. 9 tornadoes and hear more personal accounts of the day, watch our year in review coverage below.

Year in review: How the tornado outbreak affected Middle Tennessee