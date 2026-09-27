Hendersonville firefighters host first-ever public safety town hall for alderman candidates Nov. 3 vote

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hendersonville voters will have a chance to hear directly from candidates running for alderman ahead of the November election.

The Hendersonville Firefighters Association Local 3460 is hosting what it calls the city's first public safety town hall. The forum is Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. at Firefighters First Credit Union, located at 190 Saundersville Road.

Candidates will answer questions in a structured, nonpartisan format covering public safety, growth and development, traffic and infrastructure, city finances, parks, city services, and ward-specific concerns.

The association said it decided to host the forum because several alderman seats are open, with a number of new faces running for office.

Hendersonville Firefighters Association Local 3460 President Matt Elliott said:

"We just felt it was a really good opportunity for them to answer questions specifically to public safety, but for other questions of concern to the city and the citizens. So with new faces, we just thought it'd be a really cool opportunity to host that and to let the citizens of Hendersonville learn a little bit more about the people that are running."

The event is expected to last about two hours. Organizers plan to stream the forum live on the Hendersonville Firefighters Association Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Want to know more about what Hendersonville's alderman candidates plan to do about public safety, growth, and the issues shaping your city? Watch our full report and share your thoughts — what question would YOU want to ask the candidates? Send your questions and story ideas directly to kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com — your voice could shape our next report.

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