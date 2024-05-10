Watch Now
Hendersonville hosts inaugural arts festival this weekend at Sanders Ferry Park

Hendersonville Arts Festival
Posted at 9:42 AM, May 10, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Head on over to Hendersonville this weekend for their first ever Hendersonville Arts Festival!

The arts fest will take place in Sanders Ferry Park on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (11 a.m. on Sunday).

Attendees can expect plenty of live music, food and vendors. More than 50 artisan vendors will be on display for people to choose from. When you're not grabbing a bite, head on over to the creative zone where you can take part in activities like designing your own instrument or face painting.

The event is free and the best part? There's free parking as well!

For directions and more information, head to the festival website.


