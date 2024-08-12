Hendersonville is suing an expelled state lawmaker for managing short-term rentals where they shouldn't be

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite living in communities where short-term rentals are not allowed, homeowners in some quiet Hendersonville neighborhoods are dealing with strangers coming in and out of vacation rentals.

Areas shaded in red on this map show are where short-term rentals are permitted. A property on Indian Lake Road and one on Breakwater North are not in that part of town but can be rented for short periods.

NewsChannel 5

"The people who are renting — it's not always nice to have 20 people over there — it's not their fault. They probably don't know it's an illegal short-term rental," said Larken Lech, a neighbor.

According to city leaders, even after 50 citations resulting in fines, J&J Ventures, the owner of the two problem properties, continues to rent the homes.

We looked, and for five nights, guests pay about $3,000 to stay at the house on Indian Lake Road.

"This has taken a lot of staff resources from our planning, codes, legal, police departments, so many people are involved, and there comes a time where I've got to stand up for the residents there, and they're tired of living next to a motel," said Mayor Jamie Clary.

After exhausting all their options, Hendersonville filed a lawsuit against J&J Ventures LLC and its principals, Jeremy R. Durham and Jessica Durham. The city is seeking an injunction and other damages to permanently shut down the vacation rental homes.

Jeremy Durham is the former state lawmaker expelled in 2016 for allegedly sexually harassing 22 women.

The city requested the court to issue preliminary and permanent injunctions. The hearing for the preliminary injunctions is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Are you having trouble with a short-term rental in your community? You can send me an email at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.