Hendersonville man arrested for sexually exploiting children

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hendersonville Police Department arrested a suspect Thursday in relation to child pornography.

Detectives executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security on the residence belonging to Brian Busch, 61, according to a department media release. Hendersonville detectives learned information advising that pornographic images depicting underage children had been linked to an account belonging to Busch, police said.

Hendersonville detectives and Homeland Security located more than 400 images containing child pornography during their initial inspection. Authorities charged Busch with with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Additional charges are anticipated once all devices have been analyzed. Busch was transported to the Sumner County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Hendersonville detectives at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.