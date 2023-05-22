Watch Now
Hendersonville man charged with sexual assault

Posted at 3:08 PM, May 22, 2023
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested for sexual assault on Sunday, May 20 in Hendersonville.

The Hendersonville Police Department began investigating after they were notified that the incident took place in the early morning at the Wessington Apartments in the 300 block of Old Shackle Island Road.

Nathan Parks, 35, was taken into custody. Parks has been charged with aggravated rape, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated burglary.

Nathan Parks

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303.

