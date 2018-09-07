Hendersonville Man Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting In Georgia

DADE COUNTY, Ga. - A man from Hendersonville, Tennessee was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Georgia.

Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday when Georgia State Patrol Trooper Joe Geddie attempted to make a traffic stop on 31-year-old Brandon Anthony Vitier, of Hendersonville.

According to agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Vitier led Geddie on a short chase before reportedly pointing a weapon out the window of his vehicle at Trooper Geddie.

Authorities said Geddie then fired at Vitier, hitting him multiple times. Vitier was taken to Erlanger Hospital and was last listed in stable, but critical condition. Geddie was not injured.

An investigation has thus far revealed that the object Vitier pointed at Geddie was a replica handgun. The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing.