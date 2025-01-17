Hendersonville mom who admitted to drowning her daughter indicted for her death

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee woman who admitted to drowning her daughter has been indicted, but prosecutors won't seek the death penalty.

Brandi Elliott is charged with felony murder after confessing to holding her 7-year-old daughter Piper's head underwater at Old Hickory Lake last July until she stopped breathing. Elliott has remained in the Sumner County Jail without bond since her arrest by Hendersonville police on July 14.

A grand jury indicted her for first degree murder.

I spoke with District Attorney Ray Whitley who tells me he will seek life in prison without parole and not the death penalty.

Elliott is scheduled for a settlement hearing soon. Unless she pleads guilty, the case will be set for trial.

Her attorney may also argue she is not competent to stand trial.

