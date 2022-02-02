Hendersonville mother forced to move due to rent increase

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rent has skyrocketed in Tennessee and across the country.

According to Apartment Insiders, rent in Nashville went up 19% last year. The average rent is nearly $1,800 a month now in Music City.

In Sumner County, rent increased 17% which is a big burden for one mom.

Ariel Lovell has lived at the Autumn Pointe Townhomes in Hendersonville since 2017. She was recently emailed about renewing her lease. It stated in part "for a 12 month lease renewal your rent would be $1,400."

Now, she's packing up to move out due to that rent increase.

"As long as I’ve been here, that’s just outrageous," Lovell said.

Currently, she pays around $1,000 a month. She wasn’t prepared to pay hundreds more a month this year. She said it's even more for renters who pick month-to-month.

"I have a 9-year-old, I have an 18-month-old and I have a 4-month-old,” Lovell said, “So I’m like, $1,400 and $1,550 is a lot."

Lovell said her townhome might have mold and needs a lot of work too.

She isn't alone. According to Apartment Insiders in 2020, rent remained favorable due to the pandemic. Now companies across the country are catching up to the market rate.

In addition, due to rising mortgage prices, there's an increase in demand for rentals.

"And with the economy the way that it is, I can’t afford that," Lovell said.

She said she hoped to find a new home or apartment to rent soon.

"I don’t want to get put out. I don’t want to go live with my parents. Lovell said. "I’m the type of mother where I take care of them on my own."

On the phone, NewsChannel 5 talked to a property manager at Autumn Pointe, who said there was an ownership change in August.

Late in the day, property manager October Sky TN, LLC sent an email to NewsChannel5. They said they're looking into the rent increase situation.