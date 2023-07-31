Hendersonville native Josef Newgarden to be honored for Indy 500 win

Josef Newgarden is getting a big honor from the state. The Hendersonville native won the Indy 500 this year and his special day of recognition will kick off the start of the Music City Grand Prix.

Newgarden's ceremony will be on Monday to honor him and get everyone excited about what Music City has to offer when it comes to racing.

Monday's ceremony is happening at 3 p.m. at the Bridge building right by Nissan Stadium. Newgarden was the first Tennessee native to ever win the Indy 500 and he recently won the NTT Indy Car Series at the Iowa Speedway last week.

He's now back in town and hoping to claim the title as the Music City Grand Prix winner this year.

The 32-year-old started off by playing a variety of sports like baseball, football and basketball, and attended Pope John Paul II High School.

This is just the first of a lot of events happening this week ahead of the big race. Those officially kick off on Friday with the Grand Prix happening on Sunday.