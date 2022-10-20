Hendersonville officer discovers terminal cancer diagnosis after crushing shoulder

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A nearly 25-year veteran of the Hendersonville Police Department discovered he has an aggressive form of terminal cancer.

"A few weeks ago Officer Ellis had a terrible fall while hanging a TV, he completely crushed his shoulder. At the hospital they discovered a large tumor on his brain," an online fundraiser for Officer Ellis said.

The fundraiser said the first rounds of treatment cost $11,000. Nearly $18,000 has already been raised.

"Officer Ellis is a treasured husband, father, community caretaker, and friend. The hospital bills and various treatments will put a financial burden on the Ellis family during a time when they shouldn’t be concerned about such matters," The 100 Club of Sumner County said.

The organization said his specific cancer is terminal in most cases, usually at about 18 months.

The 100 Club of Sumner County is partnering with Hendersonville Police. The organization helps families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

"While the circumstances surrounding Officer Ellis‘ diagnosis do not meet the specific mission of The 100 Club of Sumner County, they want to support officer Ellis family through this partnership," the organization said.

HPD is set to hold a car wash at their headquarters from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on October 22 where they are accepting donations. The address is at 3 Executive Park Drive in Hendersonville.