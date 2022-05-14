Hendersonville Police searching for missing adult

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 27-year-old Zhaechel Strong was last seen leaving her home in the Center Point Road area of Hendersonville just before 4:00 AM on Saturday May 14.

Hendersonville Police say Zhaechel was wearing a gray t-shirt with the word “Dreamer” on it and a picture of the Disney character known as “Stitch”.

They also say she was also wearing "Lilo and Stitch" shorts and a black shower cap. Ms. Strong is developmentally disabled and requires medication which she does not have.

Hendersonville Police Zhaechel Strong



It is likely that Zhaechel Strong is still in Middle Tennessee and Hendersonville Police are asking that anyone who may have information on Zhaechel or her whereabouts please call and report that information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 451-3838 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113.

Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

