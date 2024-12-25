Hendersonville restaurant owner grateful for community support after 2023 tornado

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This holiday season, a Hendersonville restaurant owner is praising her community for their continued support.

Last December, Jolly Ollie’s, a pizza restaurant and bar, was hit by a devastating tornado. Owner Dilya Knight said it hasn’t been easy to bounce back.

“Everyone during the tornado ran five minutes before it hit to this room because it doesn’t have doors or windows,” Knight said.

Looking back on Dec. 9, 2023, will always be tough for Knight.

“Most damage happened upstairs and in the backyard. Everything was completely destroyed. It was lifted, twisted, and dropped in my backyard,” Knight said.

The tornado wasn’t her only setback.

“My employees were looking at me and said, ‘You’re not even crying.’ I’ve been there so many times. My main concern is everyone is safe and how I can protect my employees for [the] next few months while we rebuild,” Knight said.

Since opening Jolly Ollie’s, Knight has faced several challenges.

“In 2010, there was devastating flooding, and in 2019, a semi-truck hit the power line and then caused a fire. We started rebuilding, and right before we opened, COVID hit, so we postponed our reopening,” she said.

After last December’s tornado, Knight briefly questioned reopening.

She said her outlook changed the day after the storm, when she witnessed hundreds of people showing up to help.

“I saw how people started walking with shovels and gloves and [started] cleaning my property, and I said, ‘You know what? I have hope, and I have to rebuild back,’” Knight said.

In August, Jolly Ollie’s reopened.

“For every business that decided to reopen after the tornado, I applaud them because I know how hard it is and I know the struggle,” Knight said.

While bouncing back hasn’t been easy, Knight said she remains grateful.

“It’s an honor when people walk through the door and say, ‘Hey, I want to eat your food,’ or, ‘Hey, I want to work for you,” Knight said. Jolly Ollie's is closed on Christmas but will reopen after the holiday. They're planning a huge New Year's Eve celebration.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com