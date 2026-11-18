NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I was asking this question around the Hendersonville Samaritan Center. What toy did you get for Christmas that you still remember to this day?

"A pogo stick!" one woman told me.

"A Kissy doll!" said another woman.

"Barbie," another woman chimed in. "She's been an astronaut, a president."

"Always, always Hot Wheels," a man said.

Kyle Hill is the executive director of the Hendersonville Samaritan Center. He had an answer too.

"It was a bright orange sled," Hill said. "It had purple handles on both sides. It didn't really direct. It just flipped over and rolled you down a hill."

Me? I can remember this one year I wanted a Lite Brite.

"Did you have one of these as a kid?" I asked Hill as he picked up a Lite Brite.

"I sure did. I lost those pegs just as soon as I got this toy," he answered.

"Those pegs usually went right into the vacuum cleaner."

"Or you stepped on them barefoot, and you found them pretty quick."

The point is, a lot of us can tell a story about a toy from our childhood.

"For a kid, it's a formative memory," Hill said.

That's a reason why Hill is wanting to do something for Hendersonville.

"The parents are working hard," Hill said. "They're doing everything they can to provide for their kids, and there's just a gap."

The Hendersonville Samaritan Center has been keeping up with families in need, and a toy drive is happening now just for them.

"No one person can do this by themselves," Hill said. "If we were standing alone, there's no way we could fill this gap."

"I remember specifically getting my first golf set," remembered Matt Elliott, president of the Hendersonville Firefighters Association.

Both his group and the Hendersonville Fire Department are joinging Hill for the toy drive.

"The Hendersonville Fire Department has opened all seven stations as drop off points," Elliott said.

The fire stations are taking toys now through November 28. Hill is also picking up donations from Dollar General and toys can be donated at Hendersonville's Christmas Parade.

Truly, everyone in the store remembered their favorite toys from childhood so well, and those memories were always such good ones.

"The Crissy doll!" one woman told me. "My mother said she got the last one on the shelf. Wasn't that special?"

"It's truly humbling people see what you're doing, and they want to step in to help you," Hill said.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.