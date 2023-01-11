Watch Now
News

Actions

Hendersonville set to break ground on new Sanders Ferry Greenway

Mallard Point Park 2.jpg
City of Hendersonville
Mallard Point Park 2.jpg
Posted at 5:27 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 06:27:58-05

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big news for walkers and runners in Hendersonville! A new project is breaking ground Wednesday, giving more space to enjoy the outdoors.

The groundbreaking for the new Sanders Ferry Greenway is set to happen at 12:30 p.m. at 221 Sanders Ferry Road.

It will be a walking path lasting 1.2 miles right by the lake. The path will be a mixture of concrete trails and boardwalks. It starts on Main Street and ends at Mallard Point Park.

The greenway is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap