Hendersonville to be home to Middle Tennessee's first Safe Haven Baby Box

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's another way to protect those who can't protect themselves.

A safe haven box where someone can drop off a newborn with no questions asked will soon be installed in the mid-state.

It all started with a heartbreaking story for advocate Silvanna Francescutti.

"I had heard about a child getting left in the trashcan in Jackson, TN. And it's unfortunate that that's a reality. And it kind of just put it in my heart that nobody should ever be in a situatuation where they feel like they have to leave a child in a trashcan," she said.

Francescutti set out to get a Safe Haven baby box installed in Middle Tennessee.

To see the plans through, Francescutti started a GoFundMe to raise money to install the baby box.

In six weeks she was able to reach her goal.

The box will be installed at Hendersonville Fire Department Station Five just off New Shackle Island Road after receiving full support-- from the city.

"We're excited to be selected and to support this. And to put it in Hendersonville, especially with the close proximity to Nashville. If we can save one baby, it's so worth it," alderman, Terri Goodwin, said.

Currently mothers can drop off unharmed newborns within two weeks of birth--- at places like hospitals, fire stations, and walk-in-clinics as long as they are staffed 24 hours.

But advocates say the baby boxes provide another layer of security. The device allows families to safely and anonymously surrender a baby no questions asked."

Similar boxes have been installed in a handful of different sates, but the closest one to Nashville is currently in Knoxville.

"In this politically divided world it's been a bridge. Because it's something that benefits the community, the mom and the baby. And just seeing that has been really nice. I think it's been a breath of fresh air," Francescutti said.

There isn't a set date for when the baby box will be up and running, but city leaders say everything is in order to get it installed soon.