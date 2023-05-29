Hendersonville veteran identified as man who drowned in Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Family members have confirmed to NewsChannel 5 that Yeu Thach drowned at Percy Priest Lake last week.

He died May 27.

His family said he was playing with his children when he went under the water and never came back up. Thach and his family owned the Donut Palace, which is now closed. His family noted he was also an Iraq War veteran and served in the United State Marine Corps. During his service an IED injured him, and he was later awarded the Marine Corps Purple Heart.

In response to the recent tragedies, the Nashville Fire Department is reinforcing the differences between swimming in a lake and swimming in a pool.

Officials said to always enter the water feet first for safety, dive only in water clearly marked as safe for diving and be prepared for unexpected changes in the water temperature.

Friends are raising money for Thach's family through a GoFundMe.