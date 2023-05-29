Watch Now
News

Actions

Hendersonville veteran identified as man who drowned in Percy Priest Lake

yeu.jpeg
Photo submitted to NewsChannel 5
yeu.jpeg
Posted at 4:29 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 17:29:39-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Family members have confirmed to NewsChannel 5 that Yeu Thach drowned at Percy Priest Lake last week.

He died May 27.

His family said he was playing with his children when he went under the water and never came back up. Thach and his family owned the Donut Palace, which is now closed. His family noted he was also an Iraq War veteran and served in the United State Marine Corps. During his service an IED injured him, and he was later awarded the Marine Corps Purple Heart.

In response to the recent tragedies, the Nashville Fire Department is reinforcing the differences between swimming in a lake and swimming in a pool.

Officials said to always enter the water feet first for safety, dive only in water clearly marked as safe for diving and be prepared for unexpected changes in the water temperature.

Friends are raising money for Thach's family through a GoFundMe.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great