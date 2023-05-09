Watch Now
Hendersonville woman dies in two-car crash in Gallatin

Posted at 2:09 PM, May 09, 2023
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is dead after a two-car crash on Hartsville Pike around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning in Gallatin.

According to police, a sedan and flatbed truck were driving outbound on Hartsville Pike.

The driver of the truck moved into the turning lane, and attempted to turn left onto Gateway Drive when the driver of a sedan drifted into the turn lane and struck the rear of the flatbed truck.

Police have identified the driver of the sedan as Destiny Hunt. Hunt was transported from the scene to Sumner Regional, where she later died.

Investigations are ongoing about the cause of the crash.

