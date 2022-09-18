Watch Now
Hendersonville woman killed in head-on collision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — A Hendersonville woman was killed Saturday morning in a head-on car crash on Bakertown Road in Antioch.

Metro Police have identified 24-year-old Iliana Lara as the person killed in the accident.

Lara was driving her 2017 Toyota Camry westbound on Bakertown Road when she veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Toyota RAV4. Police are unaware of what caused her to veer into oncoming traffic. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

She was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she later died.

The driver of the RAV4, and his two passengers, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police also said there was no evidence of alcohol impairment by either driver.

