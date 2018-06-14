Hepatitis Outbreak Grows To 23 Confirmed Cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville's Hepatitis A outbreak has continued to grow with 23 confirmed cases since December.

Four of the 23 are inmates at the Davidson County Jail.

Metro Public Health Department officials said they would continue to work with the Tennessee Department of Health and other Metro Departments and organizations in response to the outbreak.

“We are early in this response, but based on what we know about hepatitis A and the initial cases, we anticipate the outbreak and response could continue over many months,” said Joanna Shaw-KaiKai, M.D., an infectious disease physician at the Metro Public Health Department. “The Health Department’s top objectives in responding are to investigate cases, identify contacts in a timely manner, and increase prevention and vaccination awareness among the community and clinical partners.”

Health officials began offering hepatitis A vaccinations at the sheriff's office facilities on June 9, reaching DCSO inmates and DCSO public safety staff.

Even though there have been no confirmed cases among Nashville’s homeless population, the Health Department has worked with the Nashville Homeless Commission on a hepatitis A vaccine campaign to reach the homeless.

That vaccination effort will begin June 18 and run through July 6 and will include six locations in Nashville. The campaign is in addition to the ongoing vaccination efforts by MPHD and Neighborhood Health.