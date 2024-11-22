Her son came to TSU on a full-ride scholarship. The school now wants money back.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just this week, we learned Tennessee State University's financial aid director resigned in September along with other team members.

Parents and students at TSU are feeling uncertain about the future of the historically Black college.

Chekesha Ibrahimzakaria, a TSU mom, shared her family’s connection to the school.

“We have a family legacy of so many people in my family who have gone to TSU and graduated from TSU and are proud alumni of TSU,” Ibrahimzakaria said.

Ibrahimzakaria always hoped her kids would have an HBCU experience, reminding them to keep their grades up.

“Make sure that you pay attention to your academics so you can go to any school you want to and don’t have to go into debt to it. That was the objective from the very beginning,” she said.

Her son, a sophomore at TSU, received a full-ride scholarship, but what happened next was an unexpected surprise.

“In the fall of his first year, TSU sent an overpayment check of I think about $4,900 saying that he had excess financial aid,” she said.

Her son cashed the check, but a year later in October, he received an email claiming he wasn’t eligible for the refund and needed to return the money.

Now, her son has a hold on his account for an unpaid balance for the same amount as the check. He can’t register for spring classes or get his dorm assignment.

“Because they made a mistake, they want my son and others like him to make up for their mistake,” Ibrahimzakaria said.

She is disappointed in the school that has meant so much to her family.

Because of the mistake, her son is forced to take out a student loan to pay the balance, despite having a full-ride scholarship.

“It’s too stressful for the students,” she said.

Her son now plans to transfer to another university to finish his degree.

“My son now even regrets going to the school at all. He doesn’t feel good at all about this experience, compared to the other people in the family who are so proud to have gone to TSU,” Ibrahimzakaria said.

We reached out to TSU for more information but didn't hear back.

