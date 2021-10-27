Here are 8 imperative bills filed by Speaker Cameron Sexton for special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton filed eight critical bills that could reach the floor before Republicans and Democrats during this week's special session.
Some legislators have filed some bills that are similar in nature to what Sexton wrote. All 78 will have first reading Tuesday night, followed by second reading on Wednesday morning. They will then go off to committees. Of the 78 bills filed for the special session, several mimic each other in wording and purpose.
Here's what Sexton wants to accomplish:
- Sexton wrote two bills that would effectively punish district attorney generals for not enforcing executive orders and rules in emergency proclamations. It would also require a pro tem district attorney to oversee the law that the DA refused to prosecute. In a separate bill, he would also like those DAs to incur a financial civil penalty for not doing enforing orders. This could affect the likes of some DAs in Middle Tennessee. One recent example is Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk, who said in August he will not prosecute local school officials who violate Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order that requires school districts to allow parents to opt out of mask mandates.
- Like the bill Republican Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Maury County, filed, Sexton additionally filed another bill that would make school board races partisan. From the legislation's filing, push back started from school groups. Both the Tennessee School Board Association and the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents supports nonpartisan school races.
- Not filed by any other legislator, Sexton would like to add cash as a form of eligible collateral for purposes of the collateral required to be pledged to secure public deposits.
- A bill from Sexton will also affect the governor's powers. It would decrease the time of a state emergency may continue under an executive order or proclamation issued by the governor from 60 days to 45 days.
- One bill filed by Sexton would provide the governor power over the health department. That bill would also allow for county mayors to file order on the basis of health and safety, and would allow the health commissioner exclusive authority to quarantine persons and businesses for purposes of COVID-19.
- Additionally filed by other members, this Sexton bill would allow former employees of a business to receive unemployment because they refused a COVID-19 vaccination.
Like other legislation put forth by Republican members, Sexton's bill would prohibit government or a private business to ask for proof of vaccination. It additionally prohibits employers from taking action against those who do not get the vaccine or failing to hire an unvaccinated person. It's unclear how this would be reconciled with federal legislation requiring large businesses to have vaccine mandates.
This is a developing story that NewsChannel 5 will update with comments from legislators.