Here are 8 imperative bills filed by Speaker Cameron Sexton for special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton filed eight critical bills that could reach the floor before Republicans and Democrats during this week's special session.

Some legislators have filed some bills that are similar in nature to what Sexton wrote. All 78 will have first reading Tuesday night, followed by second reading on Wednesday morning. They will then go off to committees. Of the 78 bills filed for the special session, several mimic each other in wording and purpose.

Here's what Sexton wants to accomplish: